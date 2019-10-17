CyberMiles Price Hits $0.0167 on Top Exchanges (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. CyberMiles has a market cap of $13.35 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One CyberMiles token can currently be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Cobinhood, Bithumb and LBank.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00663974 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012380 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00035256 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00088819 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00013400 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CyberMiles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bithumb, DragonEX, IDCM, Huobi, Koinex, Tokenomy, CoinBene, BCEX, Cobinhood, IDEX, OKEx, Zebpay, Binance and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

