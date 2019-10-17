CyberVein Market Capitalization Hits $4.48 Million (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. In the last seven days, CyberVein has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. CyberVein has a market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $14,037.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberVein token can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, OKEx, HitBTC and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

U Network (UUU) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About CyberVein

CyberVein is a token. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org.

CyberVein Token Trading

CyberVein can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Bit-Z, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

