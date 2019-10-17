Cypress Wealth Services LLC Boosts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises about 1.5% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 348.8% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 49.6% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 83.5% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.75. 3,663,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,597,943. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $55.92. The company has a market cap of $227.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.43.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Francisco Crespo sold 130,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $7,204,630.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,719,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $488,058.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 429,638 shares of company stock worth $23,411,372. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.26.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

