Cypress Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Boeing by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $765,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Boeing by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 9,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 369.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,321 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,122 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $448.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 target price (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.10.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $1.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $370.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,633. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $292.47 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The firm has a market cap of $209.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $373.07 and a 200-day moving average of $362.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

