Cypress Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 286.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.27. The company had a trading volume of 221,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,991,200. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.90 and a one year high of $148.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.15 and a 200 day moving average of $133.80.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

