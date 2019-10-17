Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 200 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,180 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2,614.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,499,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $574,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,654,161,000 after buying an additional 1,395,988 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 11,911.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,489 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $183,645,000 after buying an additional 1,109,177 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,956,000. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd raised its holdings in FedEx by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 659,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after buying an additional 481,416 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.64.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,111,670. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $151.08. 114,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,168,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.96 and its 200-day moving average is $166.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $137.78 and a 1-year high of $234.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

