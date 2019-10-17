Dart Group (LON:DTG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,153.00

Dart Group PLC (LON:DTG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,153 ($15.07) and last traded at GBX 1,143 ($14.94), with a volume of 19217 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,145 ($14.96).

DTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) target price on shares of Dart Group in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dart Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 865.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 850.02.

In other news, insider Gary Brown sold 7,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 775 ($10.13), for a total transaction of £57,117.50 ($74,634.13).

About Dart Group (LON:DTG)

Dart Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel, and distribution and logistics businesses in Europe. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, non-ticket retail, and warehousing and distribution activities.

