DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) Short Interest Down 5.3% in September

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,100 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the August 30th total of 146,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

DZSI stock opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $151.63 million, a P/E ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $15.40.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $83.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.41 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DZSI. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $5,846,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 65.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 440,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 174,344 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $911,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum set a $16.00 target price on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.50 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. DASAN Zhone Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

