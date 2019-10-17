Data#3 (ASX:DTL) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.32

Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$3.32 ($2.35) and last traded at A$3.29 ($2.33), with a volume of 1024453 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$3.17 ($2.25).

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$2.74 and its 200-day moving average is A$2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.99 million and a P/E ratio of 30.09.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Data#3’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.66%.

In related news, insider William Powell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.40 ($1.70), for a total transaction of A$240,300.00 ($170,425.53).

About Data#3 (ASX:DTL)

Data#3 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions primarily in Australia. It operates through two segments, Product and Services. The Product segment offers hardware and software licenses for customers' desktop, network, and data center infrastructure.

