Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DDOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

DDOG stock opened at $32.20 on Monday. Datadog has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $41.44.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $405,000.00. Also, insider Amit Agarwal bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Insiders have acquired 571,280 shares of company stock worth $15,271,460 over the last three months.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

