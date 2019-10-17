Datum Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Datum has a market capitalization of $954,083.00 and $112,688.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Datum has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Datum token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, Huobi, OKEx and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00230783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.01106034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000791 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00030326 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00088660 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum was first traded on July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,435,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Datum is datum.org.

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, Kucoin and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

