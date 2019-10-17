DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $411,000 Stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,121,000 after acquiring an additional 127,820 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,780,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,920,000 after buying an additional 537,363 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hershey by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,240,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,363,000 after buying an additional 1,589,800 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Hershey by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,718,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,972,000 after buying an additional 1,612,100 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Hershey by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,373,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,137,000 after buying an additional 149,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $152.50. 114,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,744. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Hershey Co has a 12 month low of $99.15 and a 12 month high of $162.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.13.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 15.51%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on HSY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total value of $918,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,212,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 17,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,736,811.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,878,503.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,177 shares of company stock worth $6,967,255. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

