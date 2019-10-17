DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,375,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Compass Point lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,928.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,723.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Kelly, Jr. bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $110,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,425 shares of company stock valued at $247,289. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Capital stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $18.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.12. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $19.28.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $382.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.60 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 53.81%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

