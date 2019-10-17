Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.44

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.44 and traded as high as $24.25. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF shares last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 692 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 120,016 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,782 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,681 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 16,861 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,718 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 18,891 shares during the period.

About Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

