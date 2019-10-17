Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the August 30th total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.2 days. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DXR. Maxim Group began coverage on Daxor in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Daxor in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of DXR opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Daxor has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $19.95.

Daxor Company Profile

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia.

