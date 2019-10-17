DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Given a $26.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) received a $26.00 target price from equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price target on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. DCP Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.27.

Shares of NYSE:DCP traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $23.49. The company had a trading volume of 22,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,091. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.93. DCP Midstream has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 2.13.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Fred J. Fowler acquired 6,000 shares of DCP Midstream stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $148,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at $810,816. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 1,376.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 24.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

