DDKoin Market Capitalization Tops $8.48 Million (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Over the last week, DDKoin has traded 7% lower against the dollar. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $8.48 million and approximately $64,719.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for about $4.96 or 0.00061159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DOBI Exchange and Simex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012398 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00229430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.01100677 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00030770 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00090090 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd.

DDKoin Coin Trading

DDKoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and DOBI Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

