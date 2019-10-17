Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $231,961,000 after purchasing an additional 449,854 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 556,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,961,000 after purchasing an additional 121,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 438,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 422,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,382,000 after purchasing an additional 52,795 shares in the last quarter.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $153.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12 month low of $105.84 and a 12 month high of $180.76.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.71 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $387,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,368,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DECK. Citigroup set a $180.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.80.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.