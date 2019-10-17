Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given a $180.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $180.00 price target on Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $197.00 price objective (up previously from $176.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.21.

Shares of DE traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $172.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,593. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $174.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.13 and a 200-day moving average of $158.58.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

In other Deere & Company news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $888,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,382,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

