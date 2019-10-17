Deutsche Bank Reiterates €48.00 Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KGX. Bank of America set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Pareto Securities set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Main First Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kion Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €57.24 ($66.55).

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €49.74 ($57.84) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €46.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €50.87. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($95.14).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

