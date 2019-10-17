Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RBS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 418 ($5.46) price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Friday, September 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 264.92 ($3.46).

Shares of LON:RBS opened at GBX 229.70 ($3.00) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 200.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 218.73. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a one year low of GBX 176.55 ($2.31) and a one year high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58). The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

