DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.57

Shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.57 and traded as high as $33.67. DEUTSCHE POST A/S shares last traded at $33.45, with a volume of 15,391 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. DEUTSCHE POST A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.58.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.23 billion. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

