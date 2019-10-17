Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DTEGY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $12.70 target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $15.85.

Shares of DTEGY stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.58. 143,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,432. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average of $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $83.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.33.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Further Reading: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.