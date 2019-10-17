DEXUS Property Group (ASX:DXS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.89

DEXUS Property Group (ASX:DXS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.89 and traded as high as $11.99. DEXUS Property Group shares last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 3,278,938 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$12.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63.

In related news, insider Nicola Roxon 6,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. Also, insider Darren Steinberg purchased 248,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$13.10 ($9.29) per share, with a total value of A$3,256,948.20 ($2,309,892.34).

DEXUS Property Group Company Profile (ASX:DXS)

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high quality Australian property portfolio valued at $28.9 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

