Diageo (LON:DGE) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Diageo (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) target price on Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,750 ($49.00) target price on Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,315 ($43.32) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,433 ($44.86).

LON DGE opened at GBX 3,152.50 ($41.19) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,330.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,317.46. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,513 ($32.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.48). The company has a market cap of $74.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23.

In other news, insider Siobhán Moriarty sold 22,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,509 ($45.85), for a total transaction of £796,648.27 ($1,040,962.07). Also, insider Javier Ferrán bought 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,407 ($44.52) per share, for a total transaction of £8,279.01 ($10,817.99). Insiders have acquired a total of 30,250 shares of company stock worth $99,401,244 over the last ninety days.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

