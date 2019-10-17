Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 425,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $72,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 17,346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,672 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Diageo by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,175,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,099,000 after acquiring an additional 231,125 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Diageo by 530.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,404,000 after acquiring an additional 84,990 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Diageo by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 163,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,187,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $162.33. 5,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,628. The stock has a market cap of $105.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.00 and its 200 day moving average is $167.36. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $134.42 and a 52-week high of $176.22.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $2.111 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 61.63%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

