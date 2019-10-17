Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Short Interest Down 11.2% in September

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the August 30th total of 7,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 4,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.55 per share, with a total value of $399,972.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $501,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,536,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,690. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 81.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FANG shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.82.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $83.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,520,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.77. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $80.75 and a twelve month high of $131.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.32 and a 200-day moving average of $100.51.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

