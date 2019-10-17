Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.81 and last traded at $15.80, 354,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 452,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 2.21.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.30% and a negative net margin of 737.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James B. Weissman sold 14,680 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $191,867.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. University of Notre Dame DU Lac raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 759,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after acquiring an additional 518,836 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,152,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,160,000 after acquiring an additional 406,960 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $3,994,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $2,963,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,420,000 after acquiring an additional 163,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

