DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $132.00

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $132.00 and last traded at $131.62, with a volume of 45654 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $130.60.

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.48 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 3.01%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.45%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $37,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 256.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

