Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.30 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 20.35%.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68. The firm has a market cap of $785.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.88. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DCOM. BidaskClub raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.