Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:PASS) Trading Down 2.2%

Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:PASS) shares fell 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.82 and last traded at $14.85, 741 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.59.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0492 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

