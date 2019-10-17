Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the August 30th total of 5,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $97.00 price target on Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.53.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In related news, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $174,910.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $1,835,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,091,398.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,663 shares of company stock worth $2,534,291 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 257,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 309,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 857,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,016,000 after acquiring an additional 68,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.68. 536,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,754. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $54.36 and a 52-week high of $92.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.