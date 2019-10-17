Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Receives $35.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on DISCA. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

In other news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 3,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $93,105.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,989.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel E. Sanchez sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $30,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,303,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,608,000 after buying an additional 2,134,191 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,691,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,218,000 after buying an additional 85,421 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,453,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,015,000 after buying an additional 1,330,279 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Discovery Communications by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,535,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,825,000 after purchasing an additional 154,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Discovery Communications by 790.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,086. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery Communications has a 12-month low of $23.79 and a 12-month high of $34.89.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discovery Communications will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

