Dmc Global (BOOM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Dmc Global to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.29. Dmc Global had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The business had revenue of $110.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dmc Global to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Dmc Global has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $76.68. The company has a market cap of $593.02 million, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Dmc Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Sidoti set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dmc Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dmc Global in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

