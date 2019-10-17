Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) Short Interest Update

Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the August 30th total of 4,900,000 shares. Currently, 38.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 338,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.7 days.

BOOM opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.55. Dmc Global has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $76.68. The stock has a market cap of $593.02 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Dmc Global alerts:

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.29. Dmc Global had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $110.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dmc Global will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Dmc Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Dmc Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dmc Global by 8.6% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,524,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,956,000 after acquiring an additional 200,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dmc Global by 115.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dmc Global by 28.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 882,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,909,000 after acquiring an additional 196,679 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dmc Global during the second quarter worth $55,495,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Dmc Global by 37.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 598,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,896,000 after acquiring an additional 163,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

BOOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Sidoti set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dmc Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dmc Global in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dmc Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.83.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Dmc Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dmc Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.