DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on DNHBY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DNB ASA/S to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DNB ASA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of DNHBY stock opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82. DNB ASA/S has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $20.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

DNB ASA/S Company Profile

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

