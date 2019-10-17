DNB Asset Management AS Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 34.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,370,000 after buying an additional 35,975 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 33.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,719,000 after buying an additional 184,331 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 55.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DE. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stephens began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective (up previously from $176.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.53.

Shares of DE opened at $171.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.13 and a 200-day moving average of $158.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $174.10.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 8.55%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

In other news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $888,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,382,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

