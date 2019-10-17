DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,299 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $56,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM stock opened at $119.68 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $121.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $372.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Buckingham Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.94.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

