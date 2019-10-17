DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $9,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 87.1% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 163.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $214.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.74. The company has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.44 and a 52-week high of $232.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $227.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 453,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,081,346.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $168.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $221.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.53.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.