DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 10,016 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in United Parcel Service by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 422,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,632,000 after purchasing an additional 90,572 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,798,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 207,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in United Parcel Service by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 148,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $117.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.89 and a 52-week high of $123.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.74. The stock has a market cap of $99.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The firm had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.46.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

