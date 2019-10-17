DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 4,838 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total value of $12,170,537.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,119,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 63,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total transaction of $14,078,427.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,901 shares of company stock valued at $44,110,977 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $221.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $144.43 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.84. The stock has a market cap of $99.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. American Tower’s payout ratio is 47.56%.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of American Tower to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.87.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.