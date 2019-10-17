DNB Asset Management AS Sells 15,030 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,030 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cerner were worth $10,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CERN. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 8.9% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 3,433.3% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 385.6% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 142,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.19.

CERN stock opened at $68.16 on Thursday. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $76.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

In related news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 42,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $2,922,269.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Nill sold 13,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $893,350.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 344,268 shares of company stock worth $23,243,010. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

