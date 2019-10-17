Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Acquired by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 306.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 6.5% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 3,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 20.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 17.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 8.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 8,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $500,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 2,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $210,623.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,944.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 590,178 shares of company stock valued at $38,120,143 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,940. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.27. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.09 and a twelve month high of $71.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $302.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

