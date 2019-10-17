Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 31.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 816.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,405,000 after buying an additional 1,320,876 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 19,589.1% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,085,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,506,000 after buying an additional 1,079,553 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,655,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,574,000 after buying an additional 957,133 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8,563.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 788,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,560,000 after buying an additional 779,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,675,000 after buying an additional 762,969 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.12. 48,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,165. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $98.08 and a 1 year high of $164.29.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 6.11%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Dollar General from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dollar General from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Dollar General to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.95.

Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

