Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys 13,765 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 45,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Chevron by 74.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,387,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,630,000 after acquiring an additional 592,920 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% in the second quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 50,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 7.4% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.47.

NYSE:CVX opened at $115.11 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total value of $1,874,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.