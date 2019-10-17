Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $911,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,709 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in General Electric by 10.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 540,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 52,372 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in General Electric by 10.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,933,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,286,000 after purchasing an additional 175,472 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $231,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in General Electric by 178.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 16,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 801,068 shares of company stock worth $6,954,745. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. General Electric has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $12.81. The stock has a market cap of $77.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $13.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $11.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

