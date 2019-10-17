Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Increases Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 252,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,022 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,662,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,477,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,571,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,028,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,074,104,000 after purchasing an additional 96,574 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,703,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $663,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,816,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $469,574,000 after purchasing an additional 709,200 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Gabelli started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.39.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $61.19.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

