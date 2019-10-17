Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 6,200 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 103,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 82,525 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever stock opened at $60.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.92. The stock has a market cap of $100.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever NV has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.62.

Several research firms have weighed in on UN. Goldman Sachs Group raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “in-line” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

