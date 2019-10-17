DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. 86 Research raised shares of DouYu International to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of DouYu International stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.39. 23,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,600. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $272.79 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that DouYu International will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

