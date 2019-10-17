Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Position Lowered by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.4% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 7,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 26,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 0.4% during the second quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 38,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dover from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dover from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.12.

NYSE DOV traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,903. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.87. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $65.83 and a 52 week high of $103.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP William Spurgeon sold 20,049 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,973,222.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,232.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brad M. Cerepak sold 9,918 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $901,843.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,383 shares of company stock worth $4,385,834 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

